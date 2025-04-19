Win a pair of e-bikes through the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society annual raffle

Photo: Contributed Penticton Firefighters Charitable e-bike raffle kicks off once again

The Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society has kicked off its annual raffle fundraiser, giving people a chance to win a prize valued at $10,000.

The charitable group has teamed up with The Bike Barn, and two Trek bikes are the grand prize.

The winner will get the choice of what size of bike and the regular frame or the step through frame design, once the final results are announced.

The 2025 Trek Allant 7+ Gen 2. bike comes in one colour - lithium grey.

"All net proceeds from the raffle run through our charitable society and we donate it back to various programs, charities and youth initiates in town. All our members donate hundreds of hours each year off-duty in our community. We are proud members of the community and thank everyone for their support," member Evan Guthrie shared.

Tickets are $20 each and there are only 1,000 tickets total, so get them before they're gone!

Stop in at The Bike Barn or either Penticton Fire Hall to purchase your ticket in person or head here for online sales.

The draw will be on Oct 5, 2025 and the winner will be notified.