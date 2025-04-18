Naramata Inn's new French-style bistro set for opening mid-May

Photo: Bistro Lapin Perdu The Naramata Inn has shared more details on its French bistro opening May 16

Say Bienvenue to Bistro Lapin Perdu.

The Naramata Inn's new restaurant has announced its new name and opening date.

Christopher Royal, who owns Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana and Chulo, and Michael Ziff, who recently was a part of the management team at the Restaurant at Poplar Grove and Vancouver’s multi-award-winning St. Lawrence restaurant, announced that they are opening a seasonal French bistro at the Naramata Inn back in March.

The Bistro Lapin Perdu (Lost Rabbit) will be opening May 16, 2025 and run until Thanksgiving.

The inn, which operated as both a restaurant and a hotel out of a historic building in the village, had announced that it was closing its doors indefinitely in January, due to continued challenging conditions for tourism.

The news was met with heartbreak in the community, as the Inn, which was constructed 112 years ago, had long been a special place that was once again a bright spot.

But Ziff and Royal weren't ready to see the doors close for good, and decided to bring "revitalized energy to this iconic space with top-notch staff, a focused wine list, a menu reminiscent of your grandmère’s table."

They are also looking to do events that use the lawn in front of the inn, encouraging guests to have a glass of rosé in the afternoon with a game of croquet.

The pair also previously confirmed that any gift cards will be honoured at the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open five days a week, Thursday to Monday, from noon to 8 p.m.

Rooms will be available at the Inn starting mid-June. Further details on naramatainn.com/ coming soon.