Highway 3A reopens single lane alternating traffic near Yellow Lake

Photo: Tanis Giesbrecht A stretch of Highway 3A will have one lane open due to a rockslide that tumbled down on Tuesday morning near Keremeos

Efforts to clean up the rockslide that has closed Highway 3A since Tuesday morning have made progress as DriveBC announced that the road has opened to single lane alternating traffic.

The opening is as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

The highway closed at Yellow Lake for the week for 7.4 kilometres between Green Mountain Road and Twin Lakes Road.

The ministry has identified the "lengthy closure" area as being 13 to 20 kilometres east of Keremeos.

Crews were working on the stability of the slope after the slide.

Travellers are advised to expect delays and watch for road crews.

A detour is also available for all traffic via Highway 97/Highway 3, which is estimated to add about 70 minutes of travel.

For updates, keep an eye on DriveBC.