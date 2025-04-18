Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School students help name Penticton Indigenous Policing Section trucks

Photo: Penticton RCMP Penticton Indigenous Policing Section holds contest at local school

To continue building relationships with kids at the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School, the Penticton Indigenous Policing Section held a special contest for the Grade 4 class.

Cst. Tristan Williams and Cst. Mike Rampone are assigned to serve the Penticton Indian Band, working to provide specialized policing services to the members of the band.

The Penticton RCMP said the youth of the Penticton Indian Band remain the priority and focus of this team.

"Williams and Rampone are important fixtures within the community, working hard to create safe, supportive and engaged interactions with every member of the Penticton Indian Band," the RCMP shared in a news release.

Superintendent Beth McAndie said the community can tell which officer is on shift by the trucks they drive, since both have very distinct looks.

At the beginning of the school year, Williams and Rampone held a contest with the Grade 4 class to “Name the RCMP Police Trucks”.

Students were asked to submit their nsyilxen language suggestions for the police cruisers and a reason why the trucks should have this name.

Then, on March 31st, with the assistance of Chief Greb Gabriel and McAndie, two winners were selected.

Rampone’s vehicle winning entry was mlqnups, which means ‘golden eagle’, while Williams’ vehicle will be named silxa skmxist, which means ‘big bear.’

"Our students have benefited immensely from Csts. Rampone and Williams’ knowledge, guidance, and commitment to their well-being. The Constables’ involvement has also contributed to a more positive and respectful school climate. It helps that they are humorous, committed, and down to earth!” said xatus (Principal) Toni Gallicano.

The winners each received a customized caricature hoodie and framed drawing depicting each officer with their newly named police truck.

Chief Gabriel said he was proud to see the growing connection between the First Nations police officers and the youth in the community.

"These positive interactions build trust, mutual respect, and a shared sense of responsibility for a safer, stronger future," he added.

McAndie and the Penticton RCMP thanked the students and staff at Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School for their "enthusiastic participation in this contest."

"We are very proud of the work that both Csts. Williams and Rampone lead within the Penticton Indian Band. The Penticton RCMP are proud collaborators with the Penticton Indian band and are dedicated to continuing to build trust and creating a sense of safety within the community," McAndie added.