Penticton’s Temporary Winter Shelter led to 12 people becoming permanently housed

Penticton council will be reviewing over a seasonal report of the Temporary Winter Shelter on Tuesday, which was recorded to have provided care to 91 individuals recently.

The key highlight from staff was that the shelter resulted in 12 people becoming permanently housed.

The shelter, which is located at 441 Dawson Avenue, was given a green light by council in March to continue 24/7 year-round through April 2026 rather than its previously intended closing date of March 31, 2025.

The new model the city tried this year had the shelter staying open 24/7 and offering enhanced services to its patrons.

City staff, who had followed the full-service shelter closely during the winter, found that it had been doing good work keeping people off the street and, in some cases, helping them get services and permanent housing.

Rather than put the roughly 40 residents on the street come April 1, council voted to extend the shelter's temporary use permit through next year, subject to provincial funding.

Two months' worth of funding has been secured, and more is being sought.

On April 10, 100 More Homes Penticton held a neighbourhood forum, where they saw 40 people from business owners to local residents in attendance sharing their feedback on the shelter, with an overwhelmingly positive attitude.

Staff's report said that the new model of shelter has decreased calls for service to police, fire and bylaw services over a five-month period, according to the latest data ending March 31, 2025.

“The positive results outlined in this report reflect the strength of our public safety partnerships in action,” Julie Czeck, general manager of Public Safety & Partnerships said in the news release. “Our teams will continue to work together to support our vulnerable populations and promote a safer community for all.”

The information, which staff said is compiled in partnership with 100 More Homes, RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, City Bylaw Services, the Penticton Industrial Development Association, and Penticton Chamber of Commerce, shows an overall decline in calls for public safety agencies since the shelter opened on Nov. 16, 2024.

According to the reports, these declines include:

Bylaw: Calls decreased by 61 per cent within the broader industrial area, also partly attributed to proactive patrols.

Fire: Calls decreased by 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

RCMP: Calls decreased by 2 per cent overall.

Of the 91 individuals who stayed at the shelter:

54 reported being from Penticton (born or raised here).

32 had foster care experience and three were between the ages of 19-27.

12 have transitioned to permanent housing.

Five individuals left the shelter to seek further treatment.

The 12 who found permanent homes were able to because of new connections for unhoused people to housing services who may not have supported while sleeping rough outside.

Staff from Interior Health reported providing 267 wound care services at the shelter, 30 mental health and substance use connections, and 60 primary care contacts.

The shelter has:

One wound care nurse and one Overdose Prevention Nurse (daily in-reach and as needed);

One nurse from Substance Use Connections Team and one nurse-prescriber for Opioid Antagonist Treatment (i.e. treatment for addiction to opioid drugs);

Two Counsellors from Substance Use Connections Team;

Two Peers with Lived experience of homelessness (accompany/ assist clinicians)

Dedicated physician time on Friday mornings at Martin St Clinic.

These tools were said to be useful in preventing emergency hospital visits that may have been necessary if sheltering on the street.

“This winter’s shelter model showed what’s possible when we come together – not just service providers and government, but also local businesses and neighbours,” Tanya Behardien, co-chair of 100 More Homes added.

“By having Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society create a space where people could stay, stabilize and connect to supports, we saw individuals move into housing, access health care and begin to rebuild. The positive impact rippled beyond the shelter walls – fewer encampments, fewer crisis calls and a stronger sense of shared responsibility across the community.”

BC Housing has provided bridging funding for the shelter to continue operating until the end of May while working on longer-term arrangements, as council wants BC Housing or other outside funding to foot the bill.

While the shelter is approved to operate 40 beds, the report stated that demand for safe housing exceeds capacity.

Since opening, the operator stated they have had to turn people away on 256 occasions due to being full.

Staff's report said that the city does have several housing initiatives in the planning and development stages, including the Provincial Skaha Assembly site (~500 units), three City-owned sites for social housing, and a downtown Indigenous focused affordable housing project.

Council has provided SILGA with a motion for stronger regional responses to homelessness throughout the region, is working with the Penticton Indian Band to push for homeless encampment response team and housing support, is advocating for more complex care housing and city staff are also working on a Social Housing and Infrastructure Plan.

Council will review the report on Tuesday, which can also be found in full in the council agenda here.