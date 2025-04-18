Kelowna's Dawson Gray to close out the Penticton Peach Festival

Photo: Contributed Dawson Gray to headline Sunday August 10th at Penticton Peach Festival

One of Kelowna's own has been announced as the closing act for the Penticton Peach Festival.

Dawson Gray will play on Sunday, Aug. 10, headlining Okanagan Rocks Night presented by Kettle Valley Memorial.

The fast-rising country artist will be joined by his multi-talented band, dubbed “The Bar Staff.”

Hailing from White Rock, B.C., and now living in Kelowna, Gray has his hits like Running Back Home and All She Did achieve over 4.5 million global streams.

He has played 37 sold-out headline shows across Western Canada and shared the stage with top country acts, including ERNEST, MacKenzie Porter, and James Barker Band.

“Dawson Gray is one of the most exciting young talents in Canadian country music. With his rising success in the country music scene, this is a performance fans won’t want to miss,” Alysha Forrest, Peach Festival Director of Entertainment, said in a news release.

Penticton Peach Fest is a free, family-friendly celebration running from August 6-10.