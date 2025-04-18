BC Review Board grants conditional discharge to man who set fire to Osoyoos RCMP detachment, caused fatal South Okanagan crash

Photo: RCMP/Osoyoos Times Joseph McArthur-Pereira sets fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment on the evening of July 25, 2019.

A man who caused a fatal crash south of Penticton back in 2022 tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and ecstasy after the crash – a fact that wasn't brought up during his court proceedings.

In a recently published BC Review Board decision following a hearing last September, the board granted Joseph McArthur-Pereira, 33, a conditional discharge, releasing him from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, despite remaining a “significant threat.”

He's expected to go back to living in Community Transitional Care under a number of conditions, which is located near the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

McArthur-Pereira has long history of substance use, psychosis and run-ins with police. He's been hospitalized in Oliver, Cranbrook, and the South Okanagan General Hospital on a number of occasions, dating back to 2013.

Back in July 2019, McArthur-Pereira was arrested after setting fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment, where two officers were inside at the time. A passing motorist stopped and extinguished the flames before they could spread.

Less then two months after the incident, McArthur-Pereira was found to be not criminally responsible due to a mental illness and he was detained at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital for treatment.

In October 2021, he was conditionally discharged from the hospital after making “remarkable progress," and he began living in a transitional home near the hospital.

Fatal crash

In the summer of 2022, McArthur-Pereira moved to Penticton, but his supervisory team soon became concerned about his behaviour. On Sept. 9, the boyfriend of McArthur-Pereira's sister called forensic staff and said McArthur-Pereira was “intoxicated, raging, threatening, and hostile.”

His release was revoked a few days later, but McArthur-Pereira could not be located.

Two weeks later, McArthur-Pereira was driving north on Highway 97 near the Kaleden turnoff – which he wasn't authorized to do – when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorhome, carrying a middle-aged couple. The husband in the motorhome was killed, while McArthur-Pereira was thrown through his windshield and seriously injured.

McArthur-Pereira pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and he was handed a $1,500 fine and an 18-month driving prohibition in October 2023.

But in the BC Review Board decision, the board notes that he tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy in the hospital following the crash, and he told paramedics that he had used substances earlier in the day.

This drug use was not brought up during his court proceedings on the matter.

After recovering from his serious injuries in hospital, McArthur-Pereira was taken back to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, until he was released to the same transitional care again in July 2023.

McArthur-Pereira was initially wheelchair-bound from his injuries, but he's now able to walk using a cane.

He was sent back to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital yet again last May, after he was admitted to the Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody for polysubstance abuse, and tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and amphetamines.

He then passed three condoms filled with unknown powders that had been inside of him. While he claimed a woman had put them inside him against his will, the Review Board was skeptical of this.

'A significant threat to public safety'

A social worker who has worked with McArthur-Pereira told the Review Board that he hasn't been engaging in any support services.

“[Mr. McArthur-Pereira] does not appear to be making meaningful progress towards recovery or self-improvement at this time,” the social worker said. “It is unclear if Mr. McArthur-Pereira truly wants to stop using substances, or if he acknowledges the risk that he poses to the community when he is engaged in a lifestyle of substance use.”

Ultimately, the Review Board said it's “probable” that McArthur-Pereira would return to using drugs and put others at risk if “left to his own devices.”

“We find that Mr. McArthur-Pereira continues to pose a significant threat to public safety,” the Board concluded.

But since returning to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in May, the Board noted he's been “amenable to the direction and supervision of his treatment team.”

“Despite the May incident, the features of his community resources (a stable residence at [Community Transitional Care] and his engaged mental health treatment team) did adequately protect the safety of the public this year,” the board stated.

As a result, he was once again granted a conditional discharge from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital and was released to the transitional home in the Lower Mainland. He'll be subject to conditions that include abstinence from drugs and alcohol and regular testing.

Because the Review Board decision is nearly seven months old, it's not clear if McArthur-Pereira has had any further issues since his release. The Review Board's decision is reviewable every 12 months.