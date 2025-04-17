South Okanagan community continues to help raise funds for four-year-old girl battling leukemia 

Photo: GoFundMe The South Okanagan community continues to fundraise to help out the family of a four-year-old girl battling leukemia

The South Okanagan community continues to come together for the family of a four-year-old girl battling leukemia.

Xena, is the daughter of Kathleen and Stefano, who moved to Summerland a few years ago. She was recently diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as ALL.

The family has since been transferred from the Interior to care at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, and Xena has undergone multiple medical procedures, including transfusions and a bone marrow biopsy, and has begun chemotherapy, which is going to be a long process.

Relocating to Vancouver full-time is expensive, and one local has already started a GoFundMe to help the family out, which has raised over $20,000.

Numerous bottle drives were run in IGA parking lots, organized by family friends. Summerland's Ve Oh Lay Acres Winery also ran a fundraising event in March to help.

This Saturday and Sunday, Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery will be hosting a spring photo session in support of Xena. The set is styled by Deanna Dunham Designs, with floral arrangements donated by Bella Vita Flowers.

Attendees can 10 10-minute photo session, which includes one image for $50+ donation. More images can be added for $20 each. More info on bookings can be found online here.

As well, $1 from every bottle sold at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery will go to support Xena’s family.

Another company that was touched by Xena's story and wanted to help out is Penticton's Soda Creek Soap Co.

Kyle Stewart said that with having two young kids himself, it hit close to home.

"I had to do something," he said, his voice thick with emotion.

Then came Xena’s Soap – a special soap bar created just for her.

"Xena got to pick the colours and wanted it to smell like her favourite treat, cotton candy! Every penny from the sale of this soap goes directly to Xena’s family to help with her care," the company shared.

Stewart said Xena chose cotton candy since it's a special treat she and her dad will get.

Plenty of customers have come out already to get the soap, with one of their usual wholesale clients buying up a whole block and donating part back.

"It's really cool to see some of the response we've had so far, and it's only been going for a week now," he added.

With the Penticton Farmer's Market set to have its first day this Saturday, Stewart said he hopes to sell even more there to help out the family.

"As long as they need it, as long as people keep buying it and want to support, we'll keep making it amazing it."

Xena's Soap can also be purchased online here.

In an update from the family posted last weekend, Xena is past phase one of her treatment and onto the second.