Man who stabbed Keremeos Mountie to remain under supervision

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo A man who stabbed a police officer in Keremeos will remain under 24/7 supervision and support

A man who stabbed a police officer in Keremeos and was found not criminally responsible will remain under strict supervision as he remains "a significant threat" to public safety.

In a recently published British Columbia Review Board decision, the board ruled Floyd Raphael will continue to receive 24/7 supervision and support under a conditional discharge.

Raphael faced charges relating to an April 4, 2022, event, when he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Police were called to a report from Raphael's sister at her home at the Ashnola reserve near Keremeos that he had not taken his psychiatric medication for a few days and was suffering a breakdown.

When the officer arrived, he attempted to calm down Raphael, but was unsuccessful. Raphael grabbed a knife and stabbed the officer, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Raphael was taken into custody by RCMP, where he was processed and then taken to the hospital under provisions of the Mental Health Act.

In November 2022, Raphael was deemed not criminally responsible for his crimes due to a mental health issue.

Come January 2023, the board allowed a custodial order with escorted access to the community at the director’s discretion. Later that year, he was granted 28-day overnight visit leave privileges.

The board reviewed the release order for Raphael in October 2024, through new evidence from his treating psychiatrist and social worker.

Raphael is currently residing at a Community Living BC (CLBC) placement in Penticton run by the John Howard Society, which provides a staffed 24-hour, seven-day-a-week home with 1:1 support.

According to the decision, Raphael’s bipolar disorder has remained in full clinical remission, and there has been no evidence of any further psychotic-spectrum symptoms.

However, his doctor stated that Raphael requires ongoing monitoring, "with particular emphasis on identifying early warning signs of relapse and potential stressors as well as monitoring his compliance with his medication."

The doctor also testified that Raphael could have periods of unescorted leave in the future, but they will have to be managed by the local forensic team, and that process has just begun.

The team does not believe that Raphael could go back to living with his family.

"All parties agreed that Mr. Raphael remains a significant threat to the safety of the public and that a 12-month conditional discharge is the appropriate disposition," the board wrote.

Raphael's supervision order will be reviewed in a year.