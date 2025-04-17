Penticton Search and Rescue helps transport stranded motorists stuck up 201 Forest Service Road

Photo: PENSAR PenSAR reascued stranded motorists who got caught off the 201 Forest Service Road on Wednesday night

Penticton and District Search and Rescue are reminding drivers that winter conditions still persist in the areas around Forest Service Roads, after they had to help another stuck group.

PenSAR has rescued several motorists over the past month who have needed assistance on the 201 Forest Service Road.

According to their post, the team was called out at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to assist stranded motorists on Clarke Lake Road, off the 201.

"Due to uncertain and variable road conditions, three teams were deployed using different routes to increase the chances of access," they said. "Two of the three teams successfully reached the four stranded individuals."

"Our third team was unable to continue and had to self-recover and turn back due to winter conditions and challenging terrain."

Thanks to the rescue team's quick work, the group was assessed, warmed, and safely transported back to Penticton by 1:30 a.m.

"Please exercise caution, ensure you are properly equipped, and consider current conditions before heading into the backcountry," PenSAR added.

PenSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.