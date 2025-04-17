Grass fire on Penticton Indian Band land human caused

Photo: Contributed April 16 grass fire on PIB land determined to be human caused.

A grass fire on Penticton Indian Band land has been fully extinguished as of Thursday morning, following a final morning patrol of the area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an initial attack crew and an officer responded to the blaze last night. The provincial team was part of a few crews tackling the fire, including the Penticton Indian Band and the Summerland Fire Department.

At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, reports of smoke on a hill near Summerland Research Centre were made.

"Last night, the fire behaviour that we saw was rank one, so [a] low intensity ground fire," said Shae Stearns, BCWS fire information officer.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

BCWS recommend residents download the BC Wildfire app for up to date information ahead of wildfire season.