Multiple fire departments team up to douse grass fire above Summerland Research Centre

Photo: Contributed Multiple fire departments team up to douse a grass fire above the Summerland Research Centre

The Summerland Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service were called out to a report of smoke above the Summerland Research Centre late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said his crews are on scene with a bush truck and a duty vehicle.

The fire is estimated at one hectare in size and is described as a rank one fire, moving very slowly.

Robinson said the fire crews should be able to get it out shortly.

The fire was in steep terrain, and it was hard to access with water. It is unknown how the fire started at this point.

Castanet also reached out to BCWS for more information.