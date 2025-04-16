'Welcome to the team': Jason Reynen sworn in as Penticton city councillor

Photo: Casey Richardson Jason Reynen (right) is officially sworn in as a Penticton City Councillor on Wednesday, by Judge Gregory Koturbash (left)

Jason Reynen has been officially sworn in as a member of Penticton City Council.

Reynen earned 1,839 votes in the city's by-election earlier this month, easily taking the open seat left by Amelia Boultbee, who left her position in the fall after being elected to the provincial legislature last fall.

Dozens of people came out early Wednesday evening to witness the ceremony of Reynen's oath of office at City Hall in the council chambers. The new councillor was joined by his wife, and four kids, who range from ages 10 months to 15 years, along with friends.

Reynen was welcomed in with a singing of the Okanagan Song, an anthem for the Okanagan/syilx peoples, performed by Anona Kampe of the Penticton Indian Band.

PIB Chief Greg Gabriel also spoke, noting that this was his first time speaking in the council chambers and the first time the Okanagan song had been played within them.

He said the band enjoys a strong, positive relationship with the City of Penticton, as well as the mayor and council.

"I congratulate you, Jason, on your election, and I hope we can move forward in a good way. I look forward to working with you," Gabriel added.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield congratulated Reynen on his election success, noting that all of council looks forward to working with him too.

"We're looking forward to getting a lot done...It takes a lot of time and commitment," Bloomfield added.

"Welcome to the team."

Judge Gregory Koturbash then spoke to the crowd before inviting Reynen to swear his oath of office.

"Thanks, Jason, for answering the call to serve. Despite the long hours of running a business and spending time with a young family, your willingness to step up and lead reflects the spirit of dedication and community," he said.

Koturbash said Reynen was invited to swear his oath of office along with a promise to Mayor Bloomfield that he would complete his term, ostensibly jokingly referring to the fact that the city council may be down yet another member as Coun. Helena Konanz runs for MP.

After the ceremony, Reynen spoke to local media, where he said he was excited to get to work.

Reynen said since being elected, he's had meetings with city department heads to get up to speed.

He said he plans to get his feet wet for the first couple of meetings before introducing any motions.

"I'm devoted to the city. That's why I'm here, that's why I'm doing this job," he added, "I look forward to finishing off this term and seeing what the future holds for me here."

Reynen originally ran for Mayor in 2022 and came close to winning the spot. He said he hasn't decided whether he'd push for another council seat or run for mayor again at the next race.

Reynen will join council in his first meeting this upcoming Tuesday, April 22.