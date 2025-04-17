Okanagan Falls neighbourhood officially approves RDOS utilities takeover

Photo: RDOS Ok Falls residents vote in favour of RDOS taking over utilities.

Heritage Hills residents of Okanagan Falls are in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen managing some of its privately-owned utility services requiring pricey upgrades.

Over the weekend, voters within the service area answered a final survey regarding the transfer, approving RDOS to oversee and upgrade its water, waste water and sewer utilities.

In a press release on Wednesday, the RDOS released the official results, made by a chief election officer.

A total of 323 voters were in favour of the regional district taking on the Lakeshore Waterworks System Service Establishment, and 53 were against.

Additionally, 104 voters approved the RDOS taking on Vintage Views Wastewater System, and 12 were against.

“This decision has been a long time coming, and it’s great that the residents can now know the future direction their water and wastewater services will be taking,” said Matt Taylor, RDOS electoral area “D” director for Skaha East and Okanagan Falls.

“These two services will be converted from private ownership to the RDOS. And while this means many things, the significant investments required regardless of ownership, will now be eligible for grant funding and municipal financing, either of which can reduce the amount paid by residents and property owners.”

The agreement includes borrowing up to $13.5 million for upgrades of the Lakeshore Waterworks System and $7 million for the Vintage Views Wastewater System.

RDOS said that with approval from its board of directors, acquisition will begin and transition plan will be made.