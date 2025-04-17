Rockslide site on Highway 97 near Summerland heading into long-term repairs soon

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit

Infrastructure work on Highway 97 north of Summerland could be picking up again soon, as the ministry begins to complete long-term repairs at the site.

The major Okanagan highway has been subject to frequent traffic disruptions after a rockslide first tumbled onto the road in August 2023.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit completed their temporary stabilization work at the end of November 2024 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake.

The site was shut down for the winter months.

In a statement provided by the ministry to Castanet on Wednesday, they said the province will be tendering a project in the upcoming months to complete long-term repairs at the site.

"Once tendered, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit will have more information on the estimated completion date," they added.

Highway 97 remains open to two lanes of traffic, and the ministry is continuing to monitor the site to ensure safety. Construction zone speed is still in effect through the area.

"The ministry appreciates the public's patience as solutions continue to develop for this complex site."

The hope is that the long-term repairs will not impact traffic too much, as the valley gears up for tourism season.

Detailed information on the project can be found online here.