Locally-owned animal hospital will be opening soon in Penticton with extended hours

Photo: Casey Richardson Dr. Parampal Brar with his wife and daughter. Brar will be opening up Peach City Animal Hospital in Penticton on June 1

For years, pet owners in the South Okanagan have fretted over the fact that if something happens to their furry friend outside of regular hours, they'd have to make it up to Kelowna to get help.

Come June, that situation could look different with the opening of the Peach City Animal Hospital.

The private veterinary clinic will be dedicated to providing care for dogs and cats, with Dr. Parampal Brar leading the charge.

Brar has been caring for animals as a veterinarian in the Lower Mainland, initially starting as a technician in 2018. Before that, Brar said he practiced as a veterinarian in India for 11 years, focusing mostly on caring for dogs and horses.

"Right now I'm working with a 24-hour emergency clinic," he said. "I was from a medical background, I had options to go to dentistry, medical or veterinary care. But I have always had a passion for wild horses and dogs, so that's why I chose it."

Brar is moving to Penticton, having fallen in love with the small city when visiting with his wife and daughter.

He said that Peach City will provide all the basic care, such as minor surgeries, dentistry, treatments and vaccinations.

"I am planning to open it on weekends, and we will provide some extended hours services too," he added.

Brar said he is in the midst of hiring assistants and technicians, which will later determine whether they are open until 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. He wants to provide some type of emergency care services after hours.

"I know people have to go to Kelowna, even from Osoyoos, Oliver and Summerland, everyone has to go there at all hours."

The area has long seen pleas for change, with the South Okanagan After Hours Pet Care (SOAHPC) group previously trying to collaborate with local veterinarians and Penticton council to find a solution.

The South Okanagan has seen some animal care improvements, with a registered veterinary technologist starting a veterinary care program through Felix and Fido at Home Nursing Care Ltd in 2024.

Peach City Animal Hospital will be opening up on June 1 at 402 Industrial Avenue East.