Conservation Officers searching for info after mud bogging causes damage to Summerland's Darke Lake

Photo: Conservation Officer Service

South Okanagan Conservation Officers are investigating the shores of Darke Lake in Summerland, after receiving reports of damage to the environment due to mud bogging.

The BC Conservation Office Service posted to social media on Wednesday, asking anyone with more information regarding the irresponsible off-roading that took place on Sunday, April 13, to come forward.

Mud-bogging is a form of off-road motor sport that involves driving vehicles, typically four-wheel drives, through a mud pit on a closed tract of private land.

Anyone found mud-bogging can receive violation tickets for $575, while other penalties can include towing or impoundment of vehicles and expenses related to habitat restoration, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The South Okanagan Conservation Fund has previously spoken on how damaging mud bogging can be to environmentally sensitive areas, which grinds up the vegetation and subsoils.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.