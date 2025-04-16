Okanagan College Foundation celebrates Thorpe and friends reaching milestone of 100 student awards given

Photo: Okanagan College Thorpes and their friends (Bruce Hallquist and Orv Robson) along with OC students Angelina Sebastian and Keira Chevallier in the newly renovated Health Lab.

The Okanagan College Foundation celebrated a significant milestone in philanthropic giving, with one grant helping to support over 100 students, totalling $202,750.

Keira Chevallier and Angelina Sebastia, who are both students in the Health Care Assistant program, received their awards from Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and friends on Tuesday.

“When we started these awards nearly 20 years ago, our goal was to reach 100 students,” Rick Thorpe said in a news release regarding the achievement.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of our friends. Everything can be achieved when we work together. It is students who are our future, and it is humbling to know that in some small way we’ve helped students in the South Okanagan focus on their studies and follow their dreams.”

Six additional high school entrance awards were announced to mark the celebration, helping students entering Okanagan College (OC) in fall 2025 and 2026 from schools across the South Okanagan Similkameen.

These new $2,500 awards will be open to students coming to OC from schools in Keremeos, Princeton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

This adds to the four high school entrance awards already supported by the Thorpes and friends program.

Sebastian said as someone who is deeply passionate about building a career in health care, the award means a lot to her.

“As a mother and a student training to become a Health Care Assistant, life is full. Full of early mornings, late nights and moments when I question if I can really do it all. But today, because of this bursary, I feel seen, I feel supported, and I’m reminded that I’m not walking this journey alone,” she added.

In addition to the awards, the Thorpes and their friends recently supported the renovation of OC’s Health Lab, which now features 14 new beds and a dedicated simulation mannequin.