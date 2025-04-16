Highway 3A will remain closed at Yellow Lake through Friday

Photo: Tanis Giesbrecht A stretch of Highway 3A remains closed due to a rockslide that tumbled down on Tuesday morning near Keremeos

The rockslide will keep Highway 3A closed at Yellow Lake for the rest of the week, accoridng to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

The ministry said in a release on Wednesday morning that crews are working on the stability of the slope, following a rockslide on Tuesday morning.

The rockslide is impacting 7.4 kilometres of road between Green Mountain Road and Twin Lakes Road.

The ministry has identified the "lengthy closure" area as being 13 to 20 kilometres east of Keremeos.

"A geotechnical assessment has determined that additional blasting and rock removal is required before highway cleanup can begin. That work plan is in development. It is expected that Highway 3A will remain closed through Friday, April 18," the ministry added.

"Crews and equipment will be ready to start cleaning up the site as soon as the area is deemed safe by geotechnical engineers."

The slide is within a known rock-fall area, as often cooling and warming temperatures create an opportunity for freeze-thaw conditions that could contribute to further rockfall.

The ministry said wide rock catchment ditches in this area have "helped reduce the amount of rock on the road from this incident and prevent minor rock-falls in the area from blocking the road."

At this time, a detour is available for all traffic via Highway 97/Highway 3, which is estimated to add about 70 minutes of travel.

For updates, keep an eye on DriveBC.