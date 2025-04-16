Summerland council reopens applications for solar program, changes future fees

Photo: Pixabay Summerland Council resolved to re-open the application intake for their Solar Distributed Generation Program

Summerland is again taking applications for a program that allows homeowners with solar panels on their home to sell power back to the municipal utility.

Council discussed the Distributed Generation Program Tuesday, making changes to the program to improve its fiscal sustainability.

All rate classes will now be able to take part in the program, the installation of a required meter on participating homes will be billed at cost, and energy will be purchased back by the municipality at the wholesale, rather than residential rate.

Those in the existing program will be grandfathered at the status quo.

The Distribution Generation Program was introduced to residents in Summerland with a handful of trial customers back in 2018. It has expanded roughly 15 per cent per year since then and now holds 134 customers.

Council temporarily suspended the program last July, deciding an overview was needed to ensure electrical customers aren’t subsidizing those customers who have installed solar energy in their homes.

According to the district's finance department, the program is costing $73,000, or $546.90, per participant.

"These costs, that are specific to the net generation program, are borne by all electrical utility rate payers and shows the utility is subsidizing those customers that choose to install solar installations," staff said in their report.

They added that the meter fee, which is charged when solar power users apply for the program, is currently $375.85, which doesn't recover all the costs to install that meter, estimated last at $414.74.

Coun. Richard Barkwill said that what he understood from the council's past discussion is that the early adopters would be grandfathered in, and when changes came, then the new rates would apply and the people who invested in their solar panels would have their rates remain at the same price for the life of their current panels.

Coun. Janet Peake agreed, noting that this seemed fair to allow new applicants to be aware of that cost when they went to do their installation.

Staff said the highest user payout the utility issued was for $509.30 in 2024, and in total, there were 35 customers who were owed anything over $100, which totalled refunds of $6,492.

Council debated back and forth on whether additional costs of the billing would be placed on the new users or all users.

"I want it to be fair for our solar customers and solar customers around the province. Yes, we own our own utility, which is great. It's got its advantages, but it also has its disadvantages. So, at what point are we starting to hit the tipping point?" Coun. Erin Trainer said.

"So those are the discussions that I think we need to have again soon."

Council unanimously approved to reopens applications for the program and change future fees.

More information on the solar project can be found at www.summerland.ca/netmetering, where updates and revised program details will be shared as they become available.