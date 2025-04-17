South Okanagan firefighters attend Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit in Penticton

South Okanagan crews finished up at the 2025 Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit in Penticton on Wednesday.

"The five-day event brings together firefighting professionals, wildfire mitigation specialists, and community leaders from across B.C. to develop skills and learn more about programs to help build more fire-resilient communities and landscapes," reads a BC Wildfire Service Facebook post.

On Monday, a conference began with a focus on building FireSmart programs in communities, hosted by BC Wildfire Service and FireSmart BC.

"With a keynote presentation, panel discussion, and multiple workshops on the agenda for today, it’s set to be another great day of learning and growth," reads a FireSmart Facebook post.

Over the weekend, firefighters underwent hands-on training. Six Oliver Fire Department firefighters attended that training.

"BC Wildfire Service crews joined structural firefighters to develop skills and strategies for working together when fire moves from the forest into communities," continued BC Wildfire Service.

Firefighting crews recommend viewing the FireSmart BC Begins At Home Guide to keep your neighbourhood safe.