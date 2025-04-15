Photo: Penticton Farmers Market Penticton Farmers' Market returns to downtown this weekend

Get ready to enjoy fresh veggies, homemade goods and wares once again, as the Penticton Farmers’ Market returns to the downtown core.

Starting this Saturday, April 19, the market will once again be operating weekly in the 100-block of Main Street until Oct. 25, 2025, with more than 90 vendor stalls.

This event will require a road closure for the 100-block of Main Street (north of Westminster Avenue) on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Drivers are reminded to anticipate extra foot traffic throughout the area and to watch for signage and posted detours," the City of Penticton shared in the news release.

"The Farmers’ Market has been operating in downtown Penticton since 1991, and during the height of summer, attracts close to 10,000 visitors."

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with more details available at pentictonfarmersmarket.org

The City’s free bike valet service will begin with the opening of the Downtown Community Market on Saturday, May 17.

This Downtown Community Market, which operated by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, will involve an expanded road closure to accommodate dozens of vendors along Main Street and Front Street.

More details on that will be issued closer to the date.