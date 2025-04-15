Summerland RCMP issued 14 speeding violations and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding last weekend

Photo: Castanet File photo Summerland RCMP officers conducted speeding and driver checks along Highway 97 in the Trout Creek and Jones Flats areas of the district.

The Summerland RCMP want to remind drivers that speeding doesn't pay, after issuing numerous tickets this past weekend and impounding two vehicles.

Cst. Patti Evans said officers were conducting speeding and driver checks along Highway 97 in the Trout Creek and Jones Flats areas of the district this past weekend.

Over April 12 and 13, RCMP issued 14 speeding violations and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding.

One driver had their vehicle impounded due to travelling at 125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. Police had another driver issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for alcohol after he was found to be driving under the influence.

"A sunny weekend can be a tempting reason for drivers to put the pedal to the metal, causing unsafe conditions for other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians," Evans said in the news release.

"As the weather warms, our roads and highways get busier, police would like to remind drivers to slow down, drive to the conditions and follow all speed signs. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely."

RCMP said that impaired driving and speeding are two of the primary factors in fatal collisions.

"If you see a vehicle being operated unsafely or suspect a driver is impaired, pull over and dial 911."

The speed limit on Highway 97 through that area changes, dropping down to 70 km/h through Trout Creek, while increasing to 90 km/h north of Trout Creek to Summerland, before dipping back to 70 km/h.