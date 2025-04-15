No parking for a day on portion of Winnipeg Street in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image Stock photo of cracked asphalt.

Pothole repair is coming to the 700 block of Winnipeg Street this week.

On Thursday, April 17 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. there will be no parking along that block while crews do their work.

"This section of Winnipeg Street has chronic issues with potholes and requires a repair beyond regular asphalt patching," reads a press release from the city.

"In order to accommodate this work there will be no parking on the east side of Winnipeg Street between Fairview Drive and Eckhardt Avenue, as well as a section of Winnipeg Street north of Perkins Crescent."

Signs will be posted beginning Wednesday, April 16.