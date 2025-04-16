Colour your way to free Sesame Street Live tickets in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Win tickets to Sesame Street Live in Penticton

Penticton kids: Sharpen your crayons!

The South Okanagan Events Centre is holding a colouring contest to win tickets to the upcoming "Sesame Street Live! Say Hello" event in Penticton.

The contest is open to kids 15 and under. Pick up a colouring sheet at the SOEC box office or download it online here, then return it to the SOEC box office by May 31.

Entries will be displayed at the venue during the show. Winners will be drawn on June 1, and will get a phone call or email.

The grand prize is a four pack of tickets to the show on June 14, and second prize is two tickets.