Penticton's The Hub on Martin launches new app, and weekly original music sessions

Photo: Heather Horncastle Photography Sunday Sessions are coming back to The Hub on Martin in Penticton.

The Hub on Martin has launched a new app and a new season of live artists at their Sunday Sessions.

Every Sunday, original artists will take to the stage to offer a wide array of musical styles, depending on the weekend.

Talent will mostly B.C. musicians but there will also be special nights welcoming international artists. Upcoming acts include Lioneer, Leila Neverland, Russ Marsland and Suzanne Gitzi, Pierre Bensusan, James Dane and the Shalisa Trio.



To make it easy to find all the events and get tickets, The Hub has launched an app, which will include all upcoming shows including the Sunday Sessions and beyond.

"The upside of the app, we now have our own ticketing platform, which means, no more eventbrite fees when you book direct," explains a press release from The Hub.

"Be the first to know, say yes to push notifications so you learn about all the upcoming shows the minute tickets go on sale."

Hub owners Loree and Kori added they wanted to "extend their gratitude for all those who have chosen The Hub as their destination for food and entertainment," especially as the venue approaches its second anniversary.

The free app can be found by searching "The Hub on Martin" through your smart phone app store.