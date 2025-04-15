Penticton eateries battle for title of 'Ultimate Burger'

Photo: Meet Me on Martin Pasta Factory's offering in Penticton's annual Burger Battle

The competition is heating up to be crown Penticton's best downtown burger.

The "Meet Me on Martin" association is holding its annual competition, which historically has been between eateries on Martin Street. But this year, they have expanded the battle to more of downtown.

Eleven chefs are warring to win the the coveted "Ultimate Burger" battle belt, based entirely on votes from the public

“Nelson, BC has an Annual Burger Month that we took inspiration from," said Kori Iceton, operating partner at The Hub.

"We love giving Penticton a reason to get out of the house and visit local businesses. The collective goal is to have a vibrant and energetic downtown city, and it’s working! We’ve been seeing guests bounce around from location to location. Many are heading out in groups to share the burgers at each location, hitting up 3-4 locations in one night!”

To participate, order the competing burgers at any participating restaurant and scan the QR code at the table to rate it.

Participating venues are:

Clancy's Dive Bar

Sociale Restaurant

The Hub on Martin

The Pasta Factory

The Cellar Wine Bar

Hwy 97 Brewery

Three Crackers and Soup food truck (located next to The Feedway)

Ben's Appetite food truck (located next to Tin Whistle Brewing)

The Black Antler

Kin & Folk

Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

Voting is only open until April 30. Then, the chef with the best voting average will take home the title for the year.

Check out the burger offerings below.