Colours4Kids Run coming back to Penticton to start summer with smiles

Photo: Colours4Kids Colours4Kids runners kick off the race in a previous year.

A colourful way to blast into summer is back!

The Wildstone Colours4Kids Run will return to Penticton on Sunday, June 8, raising funds for the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre to help kids throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The fun run starts at LocoLanding Adventure Park, and will see participants of all ages run or walk the short course while being misted, dusted and showered with rainbow powder all the way through — plus, there will be foam stations!

The event was first founded by local then-teen Sinclaire Lovette in loving memory of her sister Bronwyn, who died as a teen from a mitochondrial disease.

Now, it is an event that celebrates life and gives back.

“OSNS is a place where we celebrate success everyday with children, youth and families who connect with us to reach their unique and individual goals. OSNS is grateful for the support of Wildstone, the community and the OSNS Legacy Foundation to ensure we have what we need to continue our success in service delivery. Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids Run is a true reflection of how we come together with intention,” said Heather Miller, executive director for OSNS, in a press release.

“This run is all about inclusion, joy, and giving back. Whether you're five or ninety-five, come ready to get messy and make a difference!" added Julie Read with Wildstone.

Registration is now open. There is a minimum $5 donation, but all amounts are welcome, as donations and proceeds will go right to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

Plus, Wildstone will match all donations up to $20,000.

For more information and registration, click here.