Penticton festival celebrates youth talent in multiple disciplines

Photo: Contributed Winners at the Penticton Kiwanis Music, Dance and Speech Arts Festival

The Penticton Kiwanis Music, Dance and Speech Arts Festival recently wrapped up its celebration of young talent in nine disciplines.

More than 1,600 competitive and non-competitive amateur youth in the performing arts showcased skills in various instruments, musical theatre, speech arts and dance.

Adjudicators from around Western Canada and the United States awarded numerous scholarships to the winners:

Ashlie Atkinson - Director

Charlotte Wilson - Comedy Class Medallion

Emmerson Gatenby - Junior Musical Theatre Provincial Alternate

Ava Burghardt - Intermediate Musical Theatre Provincial Alternate

Sienna Van Every - Intermediate Musical Theatre Provincial Representative

Ava Schwartzenberger - Intermediate Merited Musical Theatre Participant

Aleksander Filipovic - Intermediate Musical Theatre Provincial Representative

Douglas Masson - Motion Picture Medallion

Mayor Julius Bloomfield spoke at the event, saying to the students, in part, "Your dedication, determination and passion in these disciplines is so clearly demonstrated in your commitment to being here and giving it your all."