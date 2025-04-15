Highway 3A remains closed due to early morning rockslide, detour via Hwy3

Photo: Tony Miller A stretch of Highway 3A is closed due to a rockslide.

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Drive BC says the closure affecting Highway 3A following a rockslide is impacting 7.4 kilometres of road between Green Mountain Road and Twin Lakes Road.

The ministry has identified the "lengthy closure" area as being 13 to 20 kilometres east of Keremeos.

The alternate route is available via Highway 3 through Osoyoos. Local traffic will have access to personal properties.

"Traffic control is turning around non-local traffic at the Hwy 97 & Hwy 3A and Keremeos Bypass Rd," reads a Drive BC notice.

"Please plan your travel accordingly and follow all signage and direction from traffic control personnel."

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Drivers can expect a lengthy closure along Highway 3A between Keremeos and Kaleden due to an early morning rockslide, according to Drive BC.

"The road is closed due to rocks on the road north of Green Mountain Road. Traffic is blocked at Highway 97 / 3A junction and Keremeos Bypass Road," reads a Drive BC notice.

A detour is available, and an assessment is currently in progress.

ORIGINAL: 7:07 a.m.

A rock slide between Keremeos and Kaleden has closed a section of Highway 3 A.

Drive BC is reporting that 31.5 kilometres of the road is closed due to a rockslide that happened at around 6 a.m. Tuesday. A detour in effect.

"Green Mountain Road is closed to transport trucks, open for passenger vehicles," reads Drive BC's update.

"Transport trucks are to take Highway 97 to Oliver/Osooyoos back to Keremeos."

The next update is expected to be at around 8 a.m., and crews are on their way to the scene.