Penticton  

Highway 3A closed due to rock slide

Highway 3A closure

A rock slide between Keremeos and Kaleden has closed a section of Highway 3 A.

Drive BC is reporting that 31.5 kilometres of the road is closed due to a rockslide that happened at around 6 a.m. Tuesday. A detour in effect.

"Green Mountain Road is closed to transport trucks, open for passenger vehicles," reads Drive BC's update.

"Transport trucks are to take Highway 97 to Oliver/Osooyoos back to Keremeos."

The next update is expected to be at around 8 a.m., and crews are on their way to the scene.

