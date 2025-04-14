Lower Similkameen Indian Band urging vigilance after two unnerving incidents

Photo: BCWS File photo: BC Wildire Service attending to a burn in 2022

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has acknowledged two "concerning incidents" that kicked off this month.

On Thursday, April 3, LSIB resources responded to reports of a wildfire in the 800 block of Chopaka Rd.

"The fire was started in a refuse pile near an uninhabited property and abandoned. With gusting winds present, the fire had left the pile and started into the grass and duff," reads a press release from the LSIB.

"Because it was spotted and found quickly, the fire was kept small. Four inhabited properties are near this location, and they would have been in danger if the fire had not been able to be controlled."

Community members sprang to action, and BC Wildfire Service also attended.

"LSIB reminds everyone that the valley is still in drought conditions, regardless of the recent precipitation," reads the press release.

Another worrisome incident took place on Monday, April 7, mid-morning.

A suspicious motorhome was spotted parked on LSIB land.

"Guardians discovered that one of the door locks, and ignition, had been tampered with. Further enquiries found that some of our elders had spotted the vehicle moving in the same area in the previous late afternoon," reads the press release.

RCMP Keremeos were contacted, the motorhome was towed, and investigation is ongoing.

The LSIB would like to remind everyone that fires should not be left unattended and should be properly extinguished.

And anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle can report it to the LSIB office at 250-499-5528 or, after hours, the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.