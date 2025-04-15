Advance polling open now and over the long weekend in the South Okanagan

Voters in the Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay riding can vote early ahead of the federal election on April 28.
Currently, there are satellite polling offices already open for vote casting from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
One satellite office is located at Penticton's Ellis Creek strip mall at 1652 Fairview Road in suite 210. Another satellite office is at Osoyoos Town Hall at 8711 Main Street.
Then, from Friday to Monday on Easter weekend, advancing polling will begin from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
"We're expecting a lot of people on the first day of advanced polling, so it gets very crowded," said Gerald Anderson, Elections Canada returning officer.
"I would suggest that if [people] are going to vote in an advance poll that they be prepared for lineups, because we do expect it's going to be very busy, particularly that first day, the Friday and maybe the Saturday."
South Okanagan advance polling stations:
Penticton/Okanagan Falls:
- Queen's Park Elementary School
330 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 5X2
- Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society
2965 S Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5J7
- Okanagan Falls Seniors Centre
1128 Willow St, Okanagan Falls, BC V0H 1R4
Princeton:
- Princeton Secondary School
201 Old Merritt Rd, Princeton, BC V0X 1W0
Keremeos:
- Victory Hall
427 Crowsnest Hwy, Keremeos, BC V0X 1N0
Oliver :
- Oliver Parks and Recreation
6359 Park Dr, Oliver, BC V0H 1T3
Osoyoos
- Sonora Community Centre
8505 68 Ave, Osoyoos, BC V0H 1V0
On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can use their voter card or address to locate their voting station on April 28.