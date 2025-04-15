Advance polling open now and over the long weekend in the South Okanagan

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Voters in the Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay riding can vote early ahead of the federal election on April 28.

Currently, there are satellite polling offices already open for vote casting from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

One satellite office is located at Penticton's Ellis Creek strip mall at 1652 Fairview Road in suite 210. Another satellite office is at Osoyoos Town Hall at 8711 Main Street.

Then, from Friday to Monday on Easter weekend, advancing polling will begin from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"We're expecting a lot of people on the first day of advanced polling, so it gets very crowded," said Gerald Anderson, Elections Canada returning officer.

"I would suggest that if [people] are going to vote in an advance poll that they be prepared for lineups, because we do expect it's going to be very busy, particularly that first day, the Friday and maybe the Saturday."

South Okanagan advance polling stations:

Penticton/Okanagan Falls:

Queen's Park Elementary School

330 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 5X2

330 Power St, Penticton, BC V2A 5X2 Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society

2965 S Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5J7

2965 S Main St, Penticton, BC V2A 5J7 Okanagan Falls Seniors Centre

1128 Willow St, Okanagan Falls, BC V0H 1R4

Princeton:

Princeton Secondary School

201 Old Merritt Rd, Princeton, BC V0X 1W0

Keremeos:

Victory Hall

427 Crowsnest Hwy, Keremeos, BC V0X 1N0

Oliver :

Oliver Parks and Recreation

6359 Park Dr, Oliver, BC V0H 1T3

Osoyoos

Sonora Community Centre

8505 68 Ave, Osoyoos, BC V0H 1V0

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can use their voter card or address to locate their voting station on April 28.