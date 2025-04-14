Okanagan Fest of Ale announces winners after successful weekend in Penticton

Photo: Fest of Ale The Abandoned Rail team showing off their wins, including Best in Show, at Okanagan Fest of Ale.

That's a wrap on another successful Okanagan Fest of Ale weekend in Penticton.

Fifty B.C.-based craft brewers took over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on April 11 and 12, showcasing beers, ciders and seltzers to eager attendees.

“We had an awesome time this weekend and are thrilled with the success of the event. We are very fortunate to attract some of the best brewers and cideries to the event as well as guests with a keen interest in craft beers and ciders,” said Michael Stokker, Okanagan Fest of Ale Society president.

"Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves at the festival, and we heard really positive feedback from guests and breweries throughout the weekend, and with net proceeds from the event going to charity, everyone benefits!”

The festival was an indoor/outdoor model, with live music in both locations and multiple food trucks parked in the fenced-off outdoor area on the lawn beside the building dubbed "The Hopyard."

And of course, there was a judging panel, evaluating over 100 different beers to determine winners in 13 categories, and an overall Best in Show.

The winners are:

Judges Choice / Best in Show WINNER:

Abandoned Rail (Naramata/Penticton)/Marzen Bavarian Lager

Honourable Mention

R&B Brewing (Vancouver)/Dill Pickle Gose



Judges Choice / Best in Class WINNERS:



NO TO LOW ALCOHOLIC

- Strange Fellows Brewing (Vancouver)

Nevertheless Non - Alcoholic Pilsner



INTERNATIONAL LAGERS

- Firehall Brewery (Oliver)

Kick Axe Lager



BITTER / HOPPY LAGER

- Tree Brewing (Kelowna)

Campsite West Side Pilsner



MALTY LAGER

- Abandoned Rail (Naramata/Penticton)

Marzen Bavarian Lager



PALE / HAZY PALE ALES

- Kettle River Brewing (Kelowna)

Nuclear Splash Hazy Pale Ale



AMBER & DARK ALES

- Crannog Ales (Sorrento)

Backhand of God Stout



IPA & SPECIALTY IPA

-Strange Fellows Brewing (Vancouver)

Wickerman West Coast IPA



HAZY IPA/NEIPA

- Cannery Brewing (Penticton)

Hop Chowdah Hazy IPA



SOUR & FRUIT SOURS

- Dead Frog Brewery (Langley)

Peach Lemonade Sour

Honourable Mention

-Sidekick Brewing (Chilliwack)

Biker Aunt Maeve Berliner Sour



BELGIAN /WHEAT ALE

-Barley Mill Brewpub (Penticton)

Monastic Tripel



FRUITS & SPECIALTY FRUIT

-Silverstar Brewing Co (Vernon)

Blueberry Vanilla Ale



SPICED / HERB & VEGETABLE BEER

- R&B Brewing (Vancouver)

Dill Pickle Gose



SPECIALTY & EXPERIMENTAL

- Tin Whistle Brewery (Penticton)

Kentucky Uncommon



PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Best Beer – Copper Brewing - Local Lager (Kelowna)

Best Cider – Scenic Road – Razz (Oliver)

Best Food Vendor – Pit Stop Smokery (Osoyoos)

Proceeds from the event will go to local charities through grant applications, which will likely take place in the fall.

Since its inception in 1996, the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society has gifted roughly $850,000 to local causes.