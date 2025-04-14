Noodlebox Penticton officially opening doors

Photo: Noodlebox

A much-anticipated new franchise restaurant in Penticton is finally open.

Noodlebox, a Victoria, B.C.-born Asian-fusion stir-fry restaurant, has been the subject of online buzz since signage went up at a location in the Walmart complex this past fall.

At the time, opening was apparently imminent, but construction-related delays set in.

Now, owner Sukhmani Sidhu is thrilled to finally be able to open the restaurant's doors.

"I'm really, really happy to be here, and I know the public is so excited for Noodlebox here," Sidhu said.

"I read all those Facebook posts, I didn't comment on any because I didn't want to put false hope since we had construction delays, [but I feel] welcomed with so much love."

Noodlebox Penticton held a soft opening Sunday, April 13, and Monday, April 14 is the official opening day.