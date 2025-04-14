Lots of unique wine experiences this BC Wine Month in Penticton

Photo: Mark Burnham/Elephant Island Winery

Put a fun and unique twist on your typical wine tasting at one of these South Okanagan wineries.

Naramata’s Elephant Island Winery is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a winery this year, and co-owner Miranda Halladay says while much has changed on the Naramata Bench in the past 25 years, what drew the family owned and operated winery to the area remains the same.

“My grandmother bought the winery property as her retirement investment in 1972,” she said.

"If you can believe it, she paid $8,000 for a five-acre mixed orchard. She said the light led her to Naramata. My grandad and her had searched up and down the Okanagan for the perfect spot. They were staying at a motel in Summerland. She looked across the lake and said it was like a sunbeam from the heavens that led her to Elephant Island. She bought the property the next day. For the next 30 years it remained a place of magical summer holidays for our family, of orchard adventures … always revolving around incredible meals and fun. As my grandparents aged, I felt more compelled to build our permanent home around Elephant Island.”

Enjoying your glass of wine in a slower paced environment, while sitting on the patio in the shade of a trees, is a “vibe” Halladay said the winery aims to have their guests enjoy.

“Long before tastings in the valley were seated, we embraced this model. It just seems a little more civilized to be able to sit and sip,” she explained.

“We encourage our guests to get outside and invite them to sit in our beautiful tree shaded courtyard to taste. Naramata is actually a certified 'slow' community, and we really want our guests to take the time to embrace this vibe. Not really being slow, but taking the time to relax and enjoy beautiful sips, the moments that we have together, and have the time to imagine how they fit in their story.

And the twist? Elephant Island Winery makes their wine from fruit other than grapes!

“From the beginning, supporting an agricultural diverse landscape was core to our business. This meant we looked at fermenting and the possibilities it held with the incredible fruit we grow in the South Okanagan a little differently. We began with experimenting making wines from fruit other than grapes,” said Halladay.

"Core to all of our ferments is the best 100 per cent local fruit and a deep respect for 1,000 of years of fermentation techniques that allow us to tease out the best wines, ciders and spritzers that mother nature could make."

Elephant Island Winery is located at 2730 Aikins Loop. Visit them in person or online at elephantislandwine.com

Keep the beautiful patio space, wine tasting in a relaxed and fun environment vibe going by stopping at Dirty Laundry Winery in Summerland.

Calling itself the Okanagan’s “dirty little secret,” the winery puts a cheekier twist on their wine branding, while offering up a beautiful patio space to grab a glass of wine, relax, and enjoy the views of Okanagan Lake, the rolling hills and the Kettle Valley Railway steam train chugging by.

They even make delicious pizza, the perfect unconventional pairing with wine!

Find them at 7311 Fiske St in Summerland, or online at dirtylaundry.ca

And of course, Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver offers their guests the opportunity to try a variety of unique wine tasting experiences, from a classic seated experience, to a tour of the estate while sipping on the wine that was made there, to the more grand Private Grand Cru Club tour.

This tour is two hours in length, taking you through the history of winemaking, the winery’s commitment to biodynamic farming and also enjoying the curated art collection.

For more information, visit them in person at 4315 Black Sage Rd or online at phantomcreekestates.com

