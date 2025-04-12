Heritage Hills residents vote on RDOS takeover of water and sewer systems

Photo: RDOS

Residents of the Heritage Hills neighbourhood in Okanagan Falls voted on April 12, to decide whether the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) should assume control of their privately-owned water and sewer utilities, which require multi-million-dollar upgrades.

The RDOS held assent voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, with ballots cast for two separate systems: Lakeshore Waterworks and Vintage Views Wastewater Utilities.

Voting Results:

Lakeshore Waterworks System: 323 votes in favour, 53 against.

Vintage Views Wastewater System: 104 votes in favour, 12 against.

Approximately 325 properties in Heritage Hills were eligible to vote.

In 2022, RDOS commissioned engineering and financial assessments of the systems, revealing that an estimated $18 million is needed to bring them into compliance with regulations.

RDOS area director Matt Taylor noted, "This is a lot of money and ultimately the users will be responsible for this amount, but the province and the feds could reduce the costs by providing grants."

The RDOS anticipates declaring official results on April 16, 2025.