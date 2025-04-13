Summerland rescue looking for volunteers to help socialize new kittens before adoption

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has some tiny four-week-old kittens who are looking for socialization and new homes.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said momma cat Jackie O had her three beautiful babies, Onassis, Bouvier and Rutherford recently.

The kittens are too young to be adopted yet, and they still have to be vaccinated, neutered, spayed and microchipped.

"Because of this, we actually have a little program that we try and make sure that they're socialized and ready since they can't be exposed to the rest of the sanctuary," Huot-Stewart said.

"Maybe there's somebody out there looking for kittens, or a mama and a kitten, and they want to be a part of this journey."

Huot-Stewart said being a part of this volunteer group or potential adopters has many rules as the rescue is strict on care until they are vaccinated, but "it is still a very fulfilling little room to be in when it's full of kittens."

If you are interested in joining this team, please email [email protected] attention Jackie O.