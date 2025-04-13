GoFundMe started to help Keremeos family that lost all their possessions in house fire

Photo: GoFundMe

The Similkameen community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a major fire overnight on Thursday.

The family of six was awoken around 1:30 a.m. by their 15-year old son, who had heard the start of an electrical fire as the basement filled up with smoke of their home in Keremeos.

"So he ran upstairs, woke me up, told me that 'The basement's full of smoke. There's a fire in the basement. Get up. I'm not joking,'" Larry Page said.

"I got up, ran downstairs thinking, you know, maybe it's just a power bar or maybe something I can just throw out the door."

Unfortunately, Page found that the roof and the wall downstairs were engulfed in flames. He turned off the gas on the main furnace in their rental home before yelling at the rest of the family to get up, which included his wife and children who are 15, 12, 7 and 4.

"My wife, Jessica, was in the process of getting all the kids out. My 15-year-old had two kids in his arms as he was calling 911," Page added, with emotion in his voice.

The family also has four dachshunds, and only three had come out of the home.

"The baby got scared and went and hid in the house," Page said.

Jessica Cummings said it took their family over five hours to find the puppy.

"We spent like hours with the ambulance blankets wrapped around us because we weren't allowed back in the house for clothes or anything. Our kids were naked, too, since the little ones didn't even have clothes on. Then we finally found our puppy, so everybody's accounted for," she said.

The family said fire crews arrived within five minutes of their 911 call.

Thankfully, the house is still standing. But all of their possessions, including clothes, toys, dishes, furniture, beds and toiletries, are ruined.

Cummings said losing their things, however, is the least of their worries.

"Our community has so come together already to help us, like, get the things that we're gonna need for afterward, which is really nice," she said. "I have a sweater now."

"I just wanted a toothbrush, and the emergency services gave a card to Pharmasave so we could get toothbrushes and stuff."

ESS has also provided the family with three nights at a local motel and food.

The family's youngest son is autistic and non-verbal, which Cummings said living in a motel has been a challenge for him. They will soon be staying with family while the house is fixed up and hope that will be a better spot for him.

The Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, which works to help ensure animals in need of evacuation or other emergency aide get what they need, provided the family with food, beds, collars and leashes for all their dogs.

The family said even Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe checked in on them and offered assistance, bringing by a few items for their kids.

"So many community members have dropped off clothing or stuff like that to help, which is super awesome," Cummings said.

While their landlord has fire insurance, they didn't have renters insurance, so the contents of the house are not covered.

To help the family, Page's sister started a GoFundMe, which has gotten a few donations already.

"It's crazy how people, you don't even know help," Cummings said.

Despite losing so much, the family is staying positive and has expressed their deep gratitude for all the help they have received.