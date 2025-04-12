Landslide in Trout Creek area near Summerland Golf and Country Club

Photo: PIB The landslide occurred near the Summerland Golf and Country Club.

A landslide has occurred in the Trout Creek area near the Summerland Golf and Country Club.

In a brief press release, the Penticton Indian Band Emergency Management Department doesn't say when the landslide occurred or how large it is, but noted that geotechnical assessments have taken place and “the risk of additional landslides remains high, along with the potential for downstream flooding.”

A Google Map photo provided by the Penticton Indian Band shows the location of the landslide being southeast of the golf club's main building, in the Trout Creek canyon.

The press release doesn't say if the landslide has blocked Trout Creek. The PIB has not provided any details about what potential downstream flooding could look like, or when it could occur. Castanet has reached out for additional information.

“For your safety and the safety of others, please stay clear of the affected area until further notice,” the PIB says.

The area is being monitored “on a regular basis” by the PIB Emergency Operations Centre, along with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, District of Summerland, Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Ministry of Transportation.