'We have to step up': Minister of Forests attends Penticton 5-day Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 4:04 p.m.

More than 800 members of the B.C. FireSmart community came out to prepare for forest fire season this weekend in Penticton.

The Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit started on Saturday, including using on-the-ground techniques in outdoor training sessions and expert panels on wildfire operations and structure protections.

Ravi Parmar, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, attended to watch the training groups in action and speak with local fire chiefs.

As the minister responsible for the BC Wildfire Service, Parmar emphasized the importance of year-round operations.

“Our government made a serious commitment towards making the BC Wildfire Service year round a couple of years ago, and this is exactly the reason why allows us to be able to build capacity, to be able to support structural firefighting units all across the province,” he added.

The minister said it was incredible to see crews from all across the province coming together and working as a unit while preparing for the upcoming wildfire season.

New this year is night vision technology that Parmer said will provide more precision data from the BC wildfire services headquarters to better inform the crews of what they’re heading into.

While Pamar said that BCWS is preparing for worst-case wildfire scenarios, they have no idea what the 2025 wildfire season is going to bring.

With the current low provincial snowpack, persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, and lower seasonal volume forecasts in some regions are factors for increased drought hazard this summer, which never bodes well for wildfire season.

“Those are certainly not qualities we want in our favour when you're walking into a wildfire season,” Parmer said. “It's why we have to redouble our efforts year after year.”

“We know that altogether the severity of wildfires are growing. We know the impacts of climate change are hurting communities all across British Columbia, and we have to step up.”

Since the devastating wildfire events of 2023, Parmer said the government has made “serious investments” in their predictive services analysis teams and updated fire model growth projections.

An update will be provided later this week from Parmer, along with Kelly Greene, the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and Randene Neill, the Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, in terms of the province’s wildfire seasonal outlook.

Check out some photos below from local photographer Mike Biden of more action at the outdoor training sessions.

ORIGINAL:10:55 a.m.

Penticton is home to hundreds of municipal, First Nations and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) firefighters from across the province this weekend, who have come together for the Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit.

Crews have come out to train, collaborate and learn about new technology and practices ahead of the 2025 wildfire season.

"We don't know exactly what this wildfire season will bring, but I want British Columbians to know that we are working hard every day to be ready," said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests in a press release.

"With year-round operations, cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships with First Nations and local fire departments, we're putting in the work to protect our communities."

The five-day event attracts more than 350 wildfire professionals to the city.

Members will run through fireline operations, deployment of fire engines, large water supply operations and overall approach to structure protection in the wildland-urban interface during their two days of collaborative training.

Following the training sessions, a three-day conference for more than 700 municipal and First Nations leaders will focus on wildfire resiliency and community action through FireSmart.

"Learning and training are vital to thriving in high-risk environments," Brian Hutchinson, BCWS superintendent of fire services added.

Joining the summit this year are representatives from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) in their growing partnership with B.C.

In January 2025, BCWS staff were deployed to California to support CALFIRE during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This work gave BCWS experience managing large fires in the wildland-urban interface.

The province said ahead of the upcoming wildfire season, they are working on all four pillars of emergency management: prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

This work includes:

securing equipment and aircraft contracts;

continuing to implement new technologies and innovation;

focusing on prevention work; and

engaging with local partners, including communities and local equipment operators.

Castanet will be attending the summit on Saturday to give an inside look at offsite training sessions.