Hundreds of firefighters gather in Penticton for 5-day Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit

Photo: FireSmart BC

Penticton is home to hundreds of municipal, First Nations and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) firefighters from across the province this weekend, who have come together for the Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit.

Crews have come out to train, collaborate and learn about new technology and practices ahead of the 2025 wildfire season.

"We don't know exactly what this wildfire season will bring, but I want British Columbians to know that we are working hard every day to be ready," said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests in a press release.

"With year-round operations, cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships with First Nations and local fire departments, we're putting in the work to protect our communities."

The five-day event attracts more than 350 wildfire professionals to the city.

Members will run through fireline operations, deployment of fire engines, large water supply operations and overall approach to structure protection in the wildland-urban interface during their two days of collaborative training.

Following the training sessions, a three-day conference for more than 700 municipal and First Nations leaders will focus on wildfire resiliency and community action through FireSmart.

"Learning and training are vital to thriving in high-risk environments," Brian Hutchinson, BCWS superintendent of fire services added.

Joining the summit this year are representatives from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) in their growing partnership with B.C.

In January 2025, BCWS staff were deployed to California to support CALFIRE during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This work gave BCWS experience managing large fires in the wildland-urban interface.

The province said ahead of the upcoming wildfire season, they are working on all four pillars of emergency management: prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

This work includes:

securing equipment and aircraft contracts;

continuing to implement new technologies and innovation;

focusing on prevention work; and

engaging with local partners, including communities and local equipment operators.

Castanet will be attending the summit on Saturday to give an inside look at offsite training sessions.