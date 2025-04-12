Penticton Clinical Counselling Centre holding fundraiser at The Hub to help fund low-income mental health support

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton counselling clinic will be hosting a fundraising event next month, aimed at supporting individuals who face financial barriers to accessing services.

Wild Mountain Clinical Counselling is hoping to help provide essential clinical counselling services to more people in need.

"This event presents a wonderful opportunity for our community to unite and make a meaningful impact," Clinic owner Christel Mitchell said.

The event takes place on May 10 at The Hub on Martin Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which includes a live performance from The Barrel Maker .

The event is open to all ages, and includes a 50/50 draw and gift raffles.

Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase at Wild Mountain Clinical Counselling, located at 996 Main Street, or online through Eventbrite here.

Those interested and able to provide items for the gift raffles are asked to connect with Wild Mountain Clinical Counselling at 250-486-1868 or email at [email protected].

Proceeds can also be e-transferred to [email protected].

"Your generous support will help increase access to essential counselling services for community members in Penticton and surrounding areas."