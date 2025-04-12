Annual OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre golf tournament supporting local kids is back

Photo: OSNS Golfers from Betts Electric at the OSNS oven mitt hole, during the 2024 sold-out tournament

Tickets will soon be on sale for the fifth annual Tee it Up for OSNS Charity Golf Tournament, coming up in August.

The annual tournament, which supports all that the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre does in the South Okanagan-Similkameen for youth with developmental support needs, will take place on Aug. 29 at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club.

"This milestone marks five years of support from our generous sponsors and dedicated golfers who have made this event a success," reads a a press release from OSNS.

"In the spirit of the fifth anniversary, which is symbolized by wood — representing strength, stability, and growth — we recognize the impact this tournament has had in strengthening OSNS programs, stabilizing essential services, and fostering growth for children in our community."

Tournament participants will get to experience 18 holes of golf, a dinner reception with prizes and a live auction.

There will also be "Challenge Holes," which will mimic experiences that some of the kids who use OSNS services face on a daily basis.

For example, golfers will be asked to wear oven mitts for one drive to simulate reduced fine motor skills, or put on headphones blaring jarring sounds during putting to understand the sensory difficulties some kids experience.

Proceeds from the tickets will go to OSNS needs like specialized therapy equipment, innovative approaches to care, and goals to reduce waitlists for families needing care.

Early bird registration opens April 14 online here. Those who register before May 1 will have a chance to win a $150 gift card to Okanagan Virtual Golf and a VIP your of the OSNS facilities.

There are also sponsorship options available. Reach out to [email protected] for questions about sponsorship.