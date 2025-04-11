Small ideas, big impacts with Neighbourhood Small Grants program

Photo: Contributed NSG event: First Annual Similkameen 5km Walk /Run, Scott Avenue Neighbours, Learning About the Heritage of the Neighbourhood

Small ideas can make a big impact in a neighbourhood, and the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen is eager to help.

The annual Neighbourhood Small Grants program is back. The program provides up to $500 for local ideas from individuals or small groups looking to bring projects to life after June 15, 2025.

"No idea is too small—what matters is that it brings people together, sparks connection, and helps build a stronger sense of community," reads a press release from CFSOS.

"More than $30,000 in funding is available across the South Okanagan Similkameen region. Thanks to co- funding from the City of Penticton, $10,000 is specifically available for Penticton residents, with over $20,000 allocated for projects in the broader region."

Applications are open to anyone who lives in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, and no experience running an event is necessary. Ideas could include community art projects, a block party, walks, garden shares, or more.

“These small grants can be a powerful tool for connection,” said Kim English, grant coordinator.

"We’ve seen neighbours turn simple ideas — like planting flowers, hosting multicultural gatherings, or painting picnic tables — into real moments of joy and belonging. It’s all about coming together, right where you live.”

A recent example is the Similkameen 5km Walk/Run in Keremeos.

“The [small grant] was the spark we needed to bring the first Walk/Run to life,” saod Vanessa Schwoegler- Abbott, project lead.

“It helped us cover basics like signage, water stations, and local promotion. What started as a simple idea to get neighbours moving has become a much-anticipated annual event.”

Projects must be non-commercial and focus on community participation. The funding is intended to be used for things like supplies, promotion, snacks, decorations, and facilitator honorariums, all within specified program guidelines.

Learn more online here. The application deadline is April 18.