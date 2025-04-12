Penticton residents warned of upcoming Lakeshore Drive construction

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Penticton is warning residents to watch for road and walkway closures for construction on Lakeshore Drive next week.

Starting Monday, April 14 for about four days, a section of the road will be closed west of Power Street. Detours will be available.

The walkway along the lake will also be closed so that crews can install new water and electrical services.

Construction will be between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. until its anticipated conclusion on April 17.

"Anyone walking or driving through the area is asked to watch for signage and barricades and to follow the posted detours," reads a press release from the city.

"Access to the Spanish Villa Resort will be from the west side of Lakeshore Drive. Crews are hand-delivering notices to businesses and residents in the area. If anyone has further questions, please contact City Yards at 250-490-2500."