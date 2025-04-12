City of Penticton planning free environmental workshops surrounding Earth Day

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton has announced a series of Earth Day events in collaboration with local community organizations.

Workshops:

April 22 "Saving Money and the Environment: It Starts at Home!" This online workshop will go over tips to lower energy consumption and save on utility bills, helpful for both homeowners and tenants

April 24 "I’m Eating Sustainably!": This online workshop will cover ways to reduce food waste

April 26 "Heat Pump and Home Retrofit Workshop": This in-person event will cover heat pumps from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Afterwards, there will be displays set up in the lobby of the Penticton Museum and Library throughout the afternoon on topics such as ttree protection, bat awareness, stewardship opportunities, student projects and more.

Pre-registration is required for each of the events online here.

As a further Earth Day celebration, all local public transit routes will be free on April 22, 2025.