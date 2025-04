Photo: Glacier Media file photo

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier will be in the South Okanagan this weekend.

On Saturday, April 12, he will be holding a town hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Summerland Youth Centre.

Then, he will be at the Diamond Steak House in Osoyoos from 4 to 6 p.m. for a social event.

Both events are open to the public.