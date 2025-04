Photo: Contributed

Support Penticton grads and get a great meal, all in one move.

The 2025 Penticton Secondary School Dry Grad spaghetti dinner fundraiser has arrived.

For $20, order a dinner that will come with salad, bread, a drink, dessert and, of course, a delicious spaghetti main.

Pickup will be on April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Pen High.

For more information and tickets click here.