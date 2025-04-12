'An amazing night': 100 More Homes Penticton thrilled with shift in attitude towards shelter for the unhoused

Photo: !00 More Homes

Dozens of people showed up to a forum discussing Penticton's temporary shelter, and the successes it has seen as it heads into a further full year of operation.

The "Temporary Winter Shelter," which is now no longer just for the winter after council voted to extend it through March 2026 subject to provincial funding, was a new model the city tried this year, staying open 24/7 and offering enhanced services to its patrons.

The 100 More Homes forums were launched in order to keep the public informed throughout the shelter's lifetime, with the most recent being April 10 at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre.

Kirk called it an "amazing night" that saw more than 40 people from business owners to local residents in attendance sharing their feedback on the shelter, with an overwhelmingly positive attitude

"One of the most encouraging things that we saw at this forum was this real shift in tone from some of the surrounding business owners, a big, genuine curiosity and keen interest in being a part of the solution, not just pointing out what's not working, but asking how they can contribute to what is," explained Kirk.

"it was really clear that people are starting to actually see this as a shared challenge, and that that kind of shift is exactly what these forums were meant to foster."

This was the fourth such forum that United Way-100 More Homes has held regarding the shelter since it opened late last year, and there may be more if there is interest.

"We'll be kicking that back to the shelter subcommittee to to see whether that is something that the community wants, and the partners agree is is useful," Kirk said.

She said it was heartening to hear how the 24/7 model has shown its worth over the past several months.

"We saw a decrease in calls for service to by law, RCMP and the fire department compared to that previous winters model, and I think a lot of that too is is the 24/7 model gives people a consistent and safe space to stabilize," Kirk said.

"It allows space for the staff and time for the staff to connect with all the folks that are accessing the services and connect them with housing and healthcare and recovery supports."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was in attendance.

“The public forum highlighted the need for an effective shelter in our community and of the achievements it has delivered in recent months,” said Bloomfield in a provided quote.

“I would like to thank the staff, service providers and everyone involved for providing a facility that sets an example of success for other communities.”

The shelter is located on Dawson Avenue and currently houses roughly 40 individuals, and has helped 11 people successfully connect with long-term housing.